Alice Pippins
LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Miss Alice Marie Pippins, 72, of Longview, 11 a.m., Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Friendship Baptist Church. Viewing, Friday, February 17, 2023, 1 - 6 p.m., at Craig Funeral Home. Miss Pippins was born, August 17, 1950 in Longview and died February 15, 2023.
