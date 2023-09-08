Alice Stinson
LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Mrs. Alice Stinson, 85, of Longview, Saturday 11 a.m., September 9, 2023, at St. Mark CME Church. Interment Pleasant Hill CME Church Cemetery. Viewing, Friday, September 8, 2023, 1-6 p.m., at Craig Funeral Home. Mrs. Stinson was born May 21, 1938 in Longview and died September 1, 2023.
