Allen Fredrickson
DAINGERFIELD — Graveside services for Al Fredrickson will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Clark Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs. Viewing will be 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
