Alma Fitzgerald
BIG SANDY — Visitation will be at Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer, Texas from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Monday 29 November 2021. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM Tuesday 30 November 2021 at the Chapel of Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer, interment to follow at Chilton Cemetery in Big Sandy.
