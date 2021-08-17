Alma Whitehurst Sparks
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS Graveside services for Alma Whitehurst Sparks, 92, of Dripping Springs, TX formerly of Longview will be 10 am Wednesday at Judson Cemetery under direction of Rader Funeral Home.
