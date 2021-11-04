Alma Yohn
KARNACK — A graveside service for Alma Yohn, 92 of Karnack, Texas will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Restland Cemetery in Waskom, Texas. A time for visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service at the cemetery. Mrs. Yohn passed away on November 2, 2021 in Jefferson, Texas. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home.
