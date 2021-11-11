Alphonzo ` Hart
HENDERSON — Funeral Services for Alphonzo Hart , age 95 of Henderson formerly Big Spring, Texas. will be Friday November 12, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Southern Funeral Home Chapel. Internment at Union Grove Cemetery. Funeral services are under the direction of Southern Funeral Home in Henderson.
