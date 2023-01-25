Alton LeBruce Jr.
MARSHALL — Funeral services entrusted to Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall, TX are scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Peoples Legacy Annex. Interment; Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, January 27, 2023 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Peoples Legacy Annex. Mr. LeBruce was born October 6, 1938 and died January 23, 2023.
