MARSHALL, TEXAS — Alton Morris Key was born May 20, 1939, in Marshall, Texas, to Roby & Luella Key. He died on December 4, 2021. A visitation will be held Wednesday, December 8, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Lakeview Funeral Home. A funeral service will occur Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Lakeview Funeral Home.
