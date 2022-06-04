Alton Ray Goff
MARSHALL — A Celebration of Life entrusted to Peoples Funeral Home, is scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Peoples Legacy Annex. Mr. Goff was born on March 17, 1961 and transitioned on May 20, 2022 in Mansfield, LA.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Federal lawsuit: Longview tax business falsely claimed at least $53M in credits, refunds
- Former Lady Lobo basketball standout arrested on murder charge in Louisiana
- Gregg County officials seeking 'armed and dangerous' man wanted on several warrants
- Report: Female Gregg County Jail inmate on suicide watch killed herself
- Family returning to pits at iconic Bodacious Bar-B-Q on Mobberly Avenue
- Funding biggest obstacle to 'revolutionary' South Longview amphitheater project
- O'Reilly plans 'hub' store in South Longview
- Pizza King To-Go opens in Longview
- Longview Longfellows to present eight debutantes
- Police looking for suspects after two people injured in shooting at Longview apartments
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.