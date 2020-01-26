KILGORE— A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Alvin Davis, 62, of Kilgore 2 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at New Covenant Church, 5621 S. FM 2087 longview. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at New Covenant Church, 5621 S. FM 2087 longview. Arrangements by Rader Funeral Home, Longview. Mr. Davis was born April 17, 1957, in Longview and died January 20, 2020.
