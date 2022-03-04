Alvin Dean Ates
WINONA, TEXAS — Services for Alvin Ates will be VISITATION Fri. Feb. 25, 2022, 2: PM to 6: PM FUNERAL SERVICE Sat. Feb. 26, 2022; 1:PM Victory Temple C.O.G.I.C. 601 State Highway 31 E Kilgore, TX. All services entrusted to Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home 401 N. 5th Street Longview, TX. A full obituary is available at www.rosewoodcares.com.
