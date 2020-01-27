KILGORE — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Alvin Lee Davis, 62, of Kilgore, 2 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at New Covenant Church, 5621 S. FM 2087, Longview. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at New Covenant Church, 5621 S. FM 2087, Longview. Arrangements by Rader Funeral Home, Longview. Mr. Davis was born April 17, 1957, in longview, and died January 20, 2020.
Alvin Lee Davis
