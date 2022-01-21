Alvis Wade Hampton
JEFFERSON — Services for Alvis Wade Hampton, of Jefferson, Texas will be 2:00pm Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Reeder-Davis Chapel. Burial to follow at Cornett Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs. There is a time of visitation 4:00 until 6:00 Friday at the funeral home. Online guestbook may be signed at www.reeder-davis.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.