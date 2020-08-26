LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Amanda Dawn Short-Luescher, 37, of Longview, 10 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at Macedonia Baptist Church. Arrangements by Lakeview Funeral Home, Longview. Miss Short-Luescher was born September 14, 1982, and died August 23, 2020.
Amanda Dawn Short-Luescher
