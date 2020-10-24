CARTHAGE — Funeral services are scheduled for Amanda Lea Downing, 31, of Carthage, 11 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020, at Antioch Cemetery. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Cartha. Miss Downing was born April 20, 1989, in Longview, and died October 19, 2020.
Amanda Lea Downing
CARTHAGE — Funeral services are scheduled for Amanda Lea Downing, 31, of Carthage, 11 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020, at Antioch Cemetery. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Cartha. Miss Downing was born April 20, 1989, in Longview, and died October 19, 2020.
CARTHAGE — Funeral services are scheduled for Amanda Lea Downing, 31, of Carthage, 11 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020, at Antioch Cemetery. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Cartha. Miss Downing was born April 20, 1989, in Longview, and died October 19, 2020.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawsuit targets unpaid MLK scholarships to Longview High School grads
- Ex-Longview teacher indicted in Harrison County on child sex assault charges
- Longview family rallies around 3-year-old with rare, fatal genetic condition
- Fire marshal: Person found dead after Longview house fire
- UPDATE: Two runaway teens found, returned to Heartlight Ministries
- DPS: Driver shoots, kills himself after Gregg County traffic stop
- Construction of Hawkins Parkway traffic signal to begin in January
- Descendants of family buried in abandoned Longview-area cemetery sought
- Election 2020: East Texas early voting times and locations
- Bargain Box leaves mark on Longview, beyond
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.