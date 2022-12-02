Amari Alexandria Mills
DALLAS, TX — Funeral services for Amari Mills, 15 months, will be held on Dec. 3, 2022 at Post Oak Baptist Church in Kilgore, TX at 11 a.m. Interment will follow as Lewis Chapel Cemetery in Longview. Viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m prior to service. Amari was born on 8/19/2021 and died on 11/23/2022.
