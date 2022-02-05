Amelia Ann Taylor
CARTHAGE — Funeral services for Mrs. Amelia Ann Taylor, 84, of Carthage, Texas will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 4, 2022 at First Baptist Church Hallsville with Dr. Monty Pierce Officiating. Burial will follow at Parker Cemetery in Grapeland, Texas. Visitation will be 6-8:00 p.m. on Saturday at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel.
