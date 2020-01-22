HOUSTON — Funeral services are scheduled for Andrew C Winchester, 77, of Houston 12 a.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Piney Grove Baptist Church. Interment, Piney Grove Cemetery. Arrangements by J.C. White Funeral & Cremation Services, Mount Pleasant. Mr. Winchester was born January 20, 1942, in Winnsboro and died January 16, 2020.
Andrew C Winchester
HOUSTON — Funeral services are scheduled for Andrew C Winchester, 77, of Houston 12 a.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Piney Grove Baptist Church. Interment, Piney Grove Cemetery. Arrangements by J.C. White Funeral & Cremation Services, Mount Pleasant. Mr. Winchester was born January 20, 1942, in Winnsboro and died January 16, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.