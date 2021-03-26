Andrew LaRue Jackson
MARSHALL, TEXAS — Funeral services, under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home, will be Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Cedell Mitchell Activity Center, Marshall, TX at 1:00 p.m. Interment, Scott Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, March 26, 2021 at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall, TX from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
