Andrew “Pete” Champion
HALLSVILLE — Andrew Wyatt “Pete” Champion, age 75, passed away on October 7, 2021. Mr. Champion was born on October 17, 1945 in Marshall, Texas. A Visitation will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021 from 6-8pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com.
