Andrew Salgo
LONGVIEW — Andrew “Andy” Salgo, 74, of Longview, passed away peacefully on November 7th, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana after a valiant battle with tongue cancer. Andy was born on November 29th, 1946 in Bamberg, Germany. A small service and scattering of ashes will be held at a later time in honor of his memory.
