Angie Huntsman Jones
PLEASANT HILL — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Angie Huntsman Jones, 50, of Overton, 2 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment, Davis Cemetery. Visitation, 12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Crawford-A Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Ms. Jones was born May 18, 1970, in Longview, and died October 9, 2020.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Spring Hill ISD school board approves shortened weekly schedule
- Gilmer ISD latest district to cancel remote learning
- $1 million lawsuit filed against Longview doctor charged with child sex assault
- Police: One arrested after pair raced at more than 90 mph in Longview
- Man reported missing found dead after 1-vehicle crash outside Longview
- Hallsville, Tyler ISDs join growing list of districts to end remote learning
- Longview effort aims to raise awareness of child, human trafficking
- Longview ISD school board Place 2: Board communication, charter schools focus of race
- Part of Interstate 20 in Longview set to close Sunday
- How to make excellent scrambled eggs, just the way you like them
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.