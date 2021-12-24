Angie M. Davis
LONGVIEW — Services will be 2:30 p.m. Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Hughes Chapel C.M. E. Longview, TX. Burial will follow at Rock Springs Cemetery, Marshall, TX. A viewing will be 3 - 6 p.m., Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Stanmore Funeral Home. Mrs. Davis was born September 23, 1939 in Scottsville, TX. She passed December 19, 2021 in Longview.
