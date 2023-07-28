Angie Mae Barnett
HENDERSON — Funeral Services for Angie Mae Barnett have been scheduled for Saturday July 29, 2023 at 11am at Friendship Baptist Church, CR. 2183, Tatum, TX 75691. Visitation: Friday, July 28, 2023 at Friendship Baptist Church. Harmon & Harmon Funeral Associates Entrusted. Mrs. Barnett was 78.
