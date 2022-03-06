Anita Blake
HUGHES SPRINGS — Service for Anita Blake, 77, of Hughes Springs, will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Reeder-Davis Chapel. Burial to follow at Harris Chapel. There will be a time of visitation from 6:00 until 8:00 Monday evening at the funeral home. Online guestbook may be signed at www.reeder-davis.com
