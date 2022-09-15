Anita Cecilia Thompson-Walker
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Anita Thompson-Walker, age 70 of Henderson will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Union Valley Pentecostal Church, Henderson under the direction of Garmon Funeral Home. Public viewing will be held Friday, September 16, 2022, from 5-7 p.m.
