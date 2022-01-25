Anita Sue Matthews
PITTSBURG — Mrs. Anita Sue Matthews, age 78, of Gladewater formerly of Pittsburg, passed away on Sunday January 16, 2022 in Gladewater. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday January 19, 2022 at the Erman Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Pittsburg. There will be a visitation held from 5:30 P.M. till 7:30 P.M. Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.