Ann Ganus
HARLETON — A graveside service for Ann Ganus, 78, of Harleton, Texas will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 26, 2021 at Grange Hall Cemetery in Marshall, Texas. Mrs. Ganus passed away on November 16, 2021 at her home in Harleton, Texas. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home.
