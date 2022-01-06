Ann Hardin McKinney
AVINGER — Ann Hardin McKinney, 88, of Avinger, will be 10:00AM Saturday, January 8, 2022 at First Baptist Church Avinger. Burial to follow at Turkey Creek Cemetery. There will be a time of visitation from 6:00 until 8:00 Friday evening at the funeral home. Ann was born December 28, 1933 and passed away January 4, 2022. Online guestbook may be signed at www.reeder-davis.com
