WHITE OAK — Funeral services are scheduled for Ann Hill, of White Oak, 2 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, at Emmanuel Baptist Church in White Oak. Interment, White Oak Cemetery. Visitation was held 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Welch Funeral Home. Arrangements by Welch Funeral Home, Longview. Mrs. Hill died January 30, 2020.
Ann Hill
WHITE OAK — Funeral services are scheduled for Ann Hill, of White Oak, 2 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, at Emmanuel Baptist Church in White Oak. Interment, White Oak Cemetery. Visitation was held 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Welch Funeral Home. Arrangements by Welch Funeral Home, Longview. Mrs. Hill died January 30, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.