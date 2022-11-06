Ann McPherson
HALLSVILLE — Ann McPherson, age 81, passed away on Nov. 3, 2022 in Longview, TX. Mrs. McPherson was born Jan. 9, 1941 in Centralia, IL. Visitation will be Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 from 5-7pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Funeral Service on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at 11am at Hallsville United Methodist Church. Online condolences at www.meadowbrookfh.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Crane accident victim remembered as loving father of two
- Business Beat: Longview Mall welcomes new restaurants
- DPS: Longview man dies in four-vehicle crash
- Lobos move football regular season finale
- Longview woman killed in I-20 crash in Harrison County
- PHOTOS: Green Street Monster underpass claims another victim
- Third Pine Tree ISD student arrested in school threat incident
- Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center mourns employee killed in crash
- Solution to McCann Road bridge construction identified
- Severe weather: What you need to know
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.