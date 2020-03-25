LONGVIEW — Graveside services are scheduled for Annette Bonner, 62, of Longview, 1 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Jordon Valley Memorial Park. Interment, Jordan Valley Memorial Park. Viewing, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Citizens Funeral Home. Arrangements by Citizens Funeral Home, Longview. Mrs. Bonner was born August 28, 1957, in Longview, and died March 20, 2020.
Annette Bonner
