TATUM — Funeral services are scheduled for Annie Doris Russell, 69, of Tatum, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Lighthouse of Faith 2706 Estes Pkwy. Longview 75602. Interment, Memory Park Cemetery. Viewing, 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at MD Funeral Home. Arrangements by MD Funeral Home, Longview. Ms. Russell was born March 30, 1950, in Carthage, and died August 26, 2019.
