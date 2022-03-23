Annie Louise Hall
GILMER — Services for Annie Louise Hall will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM Thursday at Croley Funeral Home with services to follow, conducted by Brother Wayne Norvell. Burial will follow at the Gilmer City Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.