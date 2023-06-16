Annie Mae Hill
DEKALB — Life Celebration service for 95 year old Annie Mae Hill of DeKalb, TX will be Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Pisgah CME, DeKalb, TX. She is the mother of Ronald (Lola) Hill of Longview, TX. Viewing is one hour prior to service. Directed by Citizens Funeral Home, Clarksville TX.
