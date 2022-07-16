Annie Maxine Davis
LONGVIEW — Funeral services will be 2PM, Monday, July 18, 2022, at Rader Funeral Home in Longview with visitation starting at 1PM. Interment will follow the service in the mausoleum at Rosewood Park, Longview. An online memorial book may be signed at the funeral home website, www.raderfh.com. She was born June 27, 1931and passed away July 13, 2022.
