MARSHALL — Funeral services are scheduled for Annie Ruth (Ogden) Robbins, 74, of Marshall, 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Interment, Algoma Cemetery South. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Robbins was born September 24, 1945, and died July 30, 2020.
Annie Ruth (Ogden) Robbins
