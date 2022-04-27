Arthur “Art” Machin
LONGVIEW — A visitation for Arthur “Art” Machin will be held in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Longview on Thursday April 28, 2022, from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM. A private memorial service will be held for the family. Mr. Machin passed away in the early morning of April 25, 2022 in Longview, TX.
