Arthur John Benny Holte
CARTHAGE — Hawthorn Funeral Home announces the death of Arthur John Benny Holte, 78, of Carthage. Mr. Holte was born April 13, 1945, in Drumheller, Alberta Canada. He passed this life September 3, 2023, at his home. The family requests memorials to the American Cancer Society in memory of Mr. Arthur Holte.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.