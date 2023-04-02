Artis Ratley
MCALLEN — Friends and family will gather for a visitation at 1:00p.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023 at the Hawthorn Funeral Home, where a 2:00pm Chapel Service will occur. Immediately following, Mr. Ratley will be interred at Shady Grove Cemetery in Carthage, Texas; a memorial service will be held in McAllen in the coming months.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Bodacious Bar-B-Q in Longview earns state recognition
- Longview could get first QuikTrip gas station
- Divorces granted: March 13-17, 2023
- Downtown Live in Longview sets lineup for April 7 return
- ET Baseball Leaders
- Dalton Days rides back into Longview this weekend
- New retail, housing development possible in Longview's Spring Hill area
- Upshur County man charged in death of father
- Business Beat: Longview Mall adds two stores
- Nearby shooting forces lockdown of Pine Tree ISD campus
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.