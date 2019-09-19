LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Asakis Brontell Strange, 28, of Longview, 11 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Greater Mt. Gedion B.C.. Interment, Wilson Cemetery. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at Stanmore F. H.. Arrangements by Stanmore F.H., Longview. Mr. Strange was born April 26, 1991, in Longview, and died September 12, 2019.
