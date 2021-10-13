Ather Lee Holland Parker
HAWKINS — Graveside Service For Ather Lee Holland Parker, 93, of Hawkins will be at 3 O’clock on Friday, October 15, at Jarvis College Cemetery of Hawkins. Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor of Gladewater in charge of arrangements.
No viewing or visitation as per Family request.
