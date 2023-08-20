Audie Joe Stafford
FORMALLY.OF LONGVIEW — A Life Celebration® memorial service for Audie Joe Stafford, will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, August 25th, 2023, at the Greggton Global Methodist Church. Audie was born on May 27, 1932, in Borchito, Oklahoma and died on July 27, 2023, in Dallas, Texas. Online condolences and the full obituary can be found at CammackFamily.com.
