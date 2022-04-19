Avis Burd Moon
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Mrs. Avis Burd Moon, 103, of Henderson, will be 1:00 p.m., Wed., April 20, 2022, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation, 12:00 p.m. until service time on Wed., at the funeral home. Mrs. Moon passed away April 16, 2022. She was born Jan. 15, 1919.
