Azaria ‘AZ’ La’Shae Timmins
LONGVIEW, TX — Celebration service for Azaria will be held Saturday at 11:am at the First Baptist Church in Hallsville, TX.
Bed of rest will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Hallsville.
A opening viewing will take place from 2:pm til 7:pm at Bigham
Services by Bigham Mortuary
