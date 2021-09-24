Azzie Washington Black
JEFFERSON — Services for Azzie Washington Black, 82, of Jefferson, Texas will be at 1:00pm Saturday, 09/25/2021 at Macedonia UMC in Jefferson, Texas. Burial will follow at Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, September 24 at the funeral home. Mrs. Black was born 03/17/1939 and passed away 09/17/ 2021.
