Barbara Ann Whitley Hilliard Brooks
HENDERSON — Services for Barbara Ann Whitley Hilliard Brooks, of Henderson, will be at 10:30a.m., Tue., Sept. 12, 2023 at Evergreen Cemetery in Paris, TX. Visitation at Crawford A. Crim will be Sun., Sept. 10th from 4-6p.m. Visitation in Paris, TX, will be Mon., Sept. 11th, at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home from 5-7p.m.
