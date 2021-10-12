10:30 AM Harmony Cemetery Church County Road 2397 Winnsboro, TX. Services entrusted to Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home 401 N. 5th Street Longview, Texas.
Barbara Fay Cox
WINNSBORO, TEXAS — Barbara Cox 82, of Winnsboro, Texas, passed on October 08, 2021. MEMORIAL SERVICE Thursday October 14, 2021
10:30 AM Harmony Cemetery Church County Road 2397 Winnsboro, TX. Services entrusted to Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home 401 N. 5th Street Longview, Texas.
10:30 AM Harmony Cemetery Church County Road 2397 Winnsboro, TX. Services entrusted to Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home 401 N. 5th Street Longview, Texas.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Federal arrests made in drug ring targeting East Texas; fugitive wanted
- Longview man set for guilty plea in child porn case
- Part of westbound Marshall Avenue in Longview reduced to one lane due to sinkhole
- UPDATE: Longview police say 72-year-old man found safe
- Longview man receives deferred judgment in assault case
- Texas travel show visits Kilgore restaurant
- Former Spring Hill ISD employee indicted on online solicitation of a minor charge
- Longview woman expected to plead guilty to threatening another woman with knife
- One teen dead, another injured in Harrison County crash on I-20
- Texas Monthly’s BBQ fest makes East Texas pit stop
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.