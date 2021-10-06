Barbara Hudson Phelps
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Mrs. Barbara Hudson Phelps, 71, of Henderson, 2p.m. Wed., Oct. 6, 2021, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow. Visitation, 12:30 p.m. until service time on Wed., Oct. 6, 2021 at the funeral home. Mrs. Phelps passed away Oct. 3, 2021. She was born March 11, 1950.
